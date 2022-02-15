(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

LONDON - The days are numbered for the pacemakers at the front of the vaccine pack. Since the pandemic started, Pfizer and Moderna’s shots, based on ground-breaking mRNA technology, have led the field as the safest and strongest Covid-19 jabs. But cheaper, potentially longer-lasting vaccines based on more familiar science are closing in fast. The parlous state of government finances will help them get to the tape.

Second generation vaccines are already here. This month, Britain approved a Covid-19 shot from Novavax for over-18s. France’s Sanofi and vaccine giant GlaxoSmithKline expect results from the final trials of their joint effort soon. French biotech Valneva’s version is also expected to win regulatory approval this year. Its three-dose regimen even seems to be effective at neutralising the highly contagious Omicron mutation.

Still, unseating Pfizer and Moderna will be tough. Their shots were first to gain regulatory approval, have minimal side effects and boasted over 90% efficacy. Western governments favoured them for 2022 booster programmes.

However, the mRNA sheen may be wearing off. Data suggests that protection starts to fall off sharply 90 days after a second jab. That means more frequent boosters, raising costs for governments and the hassle factor for populations. By contrast, protein-based vaccines may offer longer and broader protection. And their derivation from established flu-vaccine technology makes them more acceptable to the vaccine waverers.

Late arrivals could get a welcome financial boost. Assume 20% of the world’s 8 billion people get a shot next year, and that the Sanofi-GSK jab accounts for 20% of inoculations. At its expected $11 per shot and an average 30% margin, the pair would generate more than $1 billion of extra EBITDA. On their average 9 times trading multiple, that translates into nearly $10 billion of shared enterprise value, nearly 4% of their combined worth.

With governments dealing with elevated levels of debt and the need to patch up battered healthcare services, price may weigh even more heavily in their favour. Valneva’s $8 shot, for instance, is under half the price of Pfizer’s. With cheaper and potentially more durable wares, the tortoises may yet collect a prize.

- French drugmaker Sanofi said on Feb. 4 that it expected its Covid-19 vaccine to complete Phase 3 clinical trials in the first quarter of this year.

- Along with British partner GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi is focusing on developing a Covid-19 vaccine candidate based on the more conventional protein-based approach. Its trials are still running.

- Britain on Feb. 3 approved Novavax’s two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for use in adults, bringing the country’s number of approved shots to five.

