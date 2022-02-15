China-based medical supplies firm, known as Meihua International Medical Technologies, plans to make its New York debut this week, according to CNN Business.

The company is seeking to raise $57.5 million, following a $334 million IPO by Chinese biotech firm LianBio that took place on the US bourse last October.

Tightened restrictions on the procedures for listing abroad have led to idle activity in US IPOs from Chinese firms from August through January, with only one offering.

This is down significantly from 20 in the same period a year earlier, CNN Business reported citing Dealogic.