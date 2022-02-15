PHOTO
China-based medical supplies firm, known as Meihua International Medical Technologies, plans to make its New York debut this week, according to CNN Business.
The company is seeking to raise $57.5 million, following a $334 million IPO by Chinese biotech firm LianBio that took place on the US bourse last October.
Tightened restrictions on the procedures for listing abroad have led to idle activity in US IPOs from Chinese firms from August through January, with only one offering.
This is down significantly from 20 in the same period a year earlier, CNN Business reported citing Dealogic.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.