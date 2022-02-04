Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

U.S. FUTURES PRESSURED AFTER ABOVE ESTIMATES PAYROLLS PRINT (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are under pressure after the headline jobs number in the January payrolls report came in well above estimates, and the December number was revised sharply higher. With this, wage data came in on the hot side vs estimates.

Nasdaq 100 futures , which were up more than 2% in overnight trade, with a boost from Amazon.com's results, are now off around 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are also posting modest declines of around 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is pushing over 1.90%, and is hitting fresh highs going back to January 2020.

Regarding the jobs data, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said "With the payroll numbers coming substantially stronger than expected, it will help relieve some economic growth worries at a time the Fed is ready to tap the break."

Stovall added "This definitely would relieve investor worries that a 25 or 50 basis point rate hike in March would be adverse for economic growth and it gives the Fed a reason to start the rate hike cycle at a 50-bps hike and leaves on the table a possibility of four or more rate hikes."

(Terence Gabriel, Shashank S. Nayar)

