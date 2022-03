The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday it recommends the shortening of the interval between the second dose and booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech from 6 months to 5 months.

The move is in line with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision on Monday to reduce the interval.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))