WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of StateBlinken on Wednesday criticized the vote by Russia's lower houseof parliament asking President Vladimir Putin to recognize twoRussian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine asindependent, calling it illegal.

Enactment of the resolution would undermine Ukrainessovereignty, violate international law, call into questionRussias stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacyand "necessitate a swift and firm response from the UnitedStates in full coordination with our Allies and partners,"Blinken said in a statement.

