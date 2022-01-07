The United States has administered 515.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 632.6 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 513.8 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 618.1 million doses delivered.

The agency said 245.7 million people had received at least one dose, while 207 million people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 73 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

