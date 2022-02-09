LONDON- Britain must continue to support the oil and gas sector to meet its net zero commitments whilst protecting jobs, business department minister Greg Hands said on Wednesday.

"Continued support for Britain's oil and gas sector is not just compatible with our net zero goals, it is essential if we're to meet the ambitious targets we set for ourselves while protecting jobs and livelihoods," he told parliament.

