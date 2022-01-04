UK manufacturing saw growth in production, new orders and employment at the end of last year but logistics disruptions and staff shortages stymied the overall pace of expansion.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing purchasing manager’s index (PMI) reached 57.9 In December, from 58.1 in November, and has been above 50.0, the level considered to indicate economic growth, for 19 months, according to the report which was released today.

The majority of companies – 63 percent – are confident production will grow over the coming months.

“Output rose across the consumer, intermediate and investment goods sectors during December, with the overall pace of expansion improving to a four-month high,” the report said.

“Increased output was underpinned by rising intakes of new business, as domestic market conditions continued to strengthen.”

However, the report, which focused on information gathered in December, said the trend in new export business remained negative, as inflows of new work from overseas dropped for the fourth month in a row.

“This mainly reflected a steep decrease at consumer goods producers. In contrast, export demand for UK capital goods rose at the quickest pace since August. Manufacturers indicated that logistic issues, Brexit difficulties and the possibility of further COVID restrictions (at home and overseas) had all hit export demand at the end of the year.”

Jobs in manufacturing also increased for the 12th successive month in December, with the rate of jobs growth staying close to November’s three-month high.

The pace of expansion in work-in-hand volumes eased sharply to its lowest since February, the report concluded.

Of those surveyed, 63 percent forecast that production would increase over the coming 12 months, compared to only six percent anticipating a contraction.

Optimism reflected expectations of renewed global economic growth, planned investment and hopes for less disruption caused by COVID-19, Brexit and supply chain issues, the report said.

Duncan Brock, Group Director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “On the surface there wasn’t much of a change in the sector compared to last month but there was plenty to put manufacturers on edge about their prospects for the coming year.

“Purchasing by supply chain managers was at a four-month high as businesses tried to beat another near-record inflation rate for raw materials and ordered ahead of time in the hope of defeating future setbacks.

He added: “We can’t lose sight of the fact that the UK economy took a significant hit and new variants, and potential lockdowns threaten to impede much needed progress but at least the sector ended the last quarter of 2021 on a surer footing.”

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

