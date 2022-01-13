LONDON- Britain maintains the urgent need to make progress on U.S. steel tariffs and looks forward to virtual talks on the matter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked about reports the United States had rejected an invitation by Britain's trade minister for talks in London, Johnson's spokesman said it was understandable U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo could not commit to international travel due to uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"We maintain the urgent need to make progress on this issue, to lift the prospect of further retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and look forward to virtual discussions with the U.S.," he said.

