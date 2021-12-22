RIYADH: Uber-owned ride-hailing platform Careem saw at least a two-fold increase in its services across 13 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan in 2021.

The Dubai-based platform completed a total of 109 million rides, the firm said in its 2021 customer and business trends report.

Cars and bikes transactions grew by 2.6 times compared to December 2020, while delivery and bill payments services grew 2.4 times and 2 times respectively.

The UAE’s completed rides saw a 28 percent increase compared to the previous year, being one of the seven markets that recorded a higher number of trips.

The growth in Careem's services comes as the Emirates' economy recovers from the pandemic.