UAE’s ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Co.) has signed a five-year agreement with a Brazilian petroleum distributor to supply lubricants in Brazil.

Under the agreement, Tfe Intermediacao De Negocios Ltda(TFE) will be the exclusive distributor of ENOC lubricants in Brazil which accounts for over 40 percent of the South and Central America market, ENOC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said the expansion into Brazil will allow the company further expand within South America. The company, which is wholly owned by the Dubai government already exports lubricants across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

TFE is a trading company and distributor in the energy sector specialised in the Brazilian market, operating in the import, export, and distribution of petroleum products.

