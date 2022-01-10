UAE-based retailer GMG said on Monday that it is looking to expand its presence in the North African market with plans to open more than 100 stores in Egypt by 2026.

The expansion will be carried out within the next five years and will include a portfolio of brands focused on personal well-being, as part of its new corporate strategy to promote healthier and more active lifestyle, the company said in a statement.

“We see Egypt as a compelling gateway into North Africa. The retail landscape in Egypt is incredibly dynamic with a large youth population that is increasingly embracing healthy and active lifestyle,” said Mohamed A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG.

Through their upcoming investments, Baker said they will also be creating “new jobs within the wider economy”.

Egypt is considered one of the largest retail markets in the Arab world, with a population of more than 101 million. According to Oxford Business Group, the country’s retail market grew at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3 percent from 2013 to 2015 and was expected to grow by 10 percent in 2017 and double by 2021.

GMG, which has more than 120 international brands in its portfolio and presence across the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North Africa, said it is also exploring e-commerce offerings with local distributors in Egypt.

In December 2020, the retail conglomerate acquired multi-brand sports retailer Royal Sporting House. Last April, it expanded its footprint in Saudi Arabia with a new headquarters and mega-warehouse located in Riyadh.

The company said it looks to double its global workforce by 2025 through acquisitions, developing fresh concepts and entering new markets.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

Cleofe.maceda@refinitiv.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022