ABU DHABI- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in cooperation with health authorities, has begun providing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Children aged 5 to 11 years. The vaccine is administered as two doses, with the second dose given three weeks after the first.

The move is part of the UAE's post-COVID-19 recovery plan and is an affirmation of the country's proactive approach to ensuring the health and safety of community members.

In a statement, the ministry said that the vaccine is voluntary and not mandatory, pointing out the decision made based on the clinical evidence and the strict evaluation followed globally and locally, which complies with the approved international regulations.

The ministry reiterated that vaccines are safe and effective, and one of the best tools to protect society and help boost immunity, prevent complications, limit the need for hospitalisation or ICU, especially in light of the new variants.

"The clinical trials of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has recently been approved by the ministry, have proven its safety and effectiveness for children," said Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Public Health Sector at Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics. "For several decades, children around the globe have been receiving safe vaccines against various diseases and viruses, and COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, are no different than those vaccines." Al Rand added the carefully-studied decision is a significant step towards the COVID-19 recovery and the immunisation of the wider community, urging parents to visit vaccine centres to get their children vaccinated.

He made it clear that vaccinating children will protect them and preserve the health of those around them, especially the elderly, as well as achieve the herd immunity necessary to limit the spread of the virus.

This comes in line with the UAE's recovery plan, which aims to vaccinate 100 percent of the target groups.

Al Rand noted that the UAE topped the global indicators in the efficiency of responding to the pandemic, thanks to the guidance and support of the leadership and the exceptional efforts of the health authorities in terms of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, early detection of confirmed cases, and rapid intervention to prevent its complications.

He added that the UAE has also one of the fastest vaccination campaigns, which is a significant achievement for the UAE proving that it is one of the most important successful global models.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.