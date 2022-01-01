PHOTO
The Telecommunications and the Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has initiated a new feature that will identify the caller’s name – landline or mobile number – of private companies on mobile phones.
Taking to social media TDRA posted a video : “Now, #Kashif is available for all!”
The post also stated that: “The service will be applied on a gradual basis during the coming period,”
The Kashif initiative will recognise the incoming caller's ID even if the number is not saved on the mobile phone.
The new feature will reduce the number of anonymous calls received by the residents and provide information of the caller’s contact before responding to the incoming call.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.