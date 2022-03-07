Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met separately with Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian Minister of Defence, and Kang Eun-ho, South Korean Minister of the Defence Acquisition Programme Administration, in the presence of a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry.

During the meetings, held on the sidelines of the World Defence Show in Riyadh, Al Bowardi praised the existing cooperative relations between the UAE and the two countries, while the guests commended the organisation of the World Defence Show.

The meetings touched upon cooperative relations and ways to further develop them across various fields, especially in the defence and military ones. Moreover, views were exchanged on a number of issues of common concern.



