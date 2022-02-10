Abu Dhabi-based National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) is entering the Egyptian market with a joint venture (JV) to provide district cooling services for a new mall in east Cairo.

The JV with Egyptian Company for Energy and Cooling projects (Gascool) will see the two companies provide cooling services for the D5M mall in New Katameya.

“Being the company’s first foray into the Egyptian market, the deal is of special importance to Tabreed with the country representing significant potential for future portfolio growth,” the company said in a statement to Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Tabreed has a 60 percent stake in the consortium while Gascool holds the remaining 40 percent, the company said.

The mall, under construction, is part of District Five, which is being developed by MARAKEZ, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Al Hokair Group (FAH).

The new plant will have total installed capacity of 7,500 refrigeration tons (RT).

Tabreed CEO Eng Khalid Abdulla Al Marzooqi, said: “This is a very important, strategic step for our company, our entry into the Egyptian market being a solid part of our long-term plans for sustainable growth beyond the GCC.

He added: “Our business partner and shareholder, ENGIE, also has a presence in Egypt, experience that Tabreed will be able to benefit from over the coming years.”

The company said it is Egypt’s first international investor in district cooling, with the industry being a recent introduction to Egypt, and Gascool the country’s first district cooling provider, established in 2004.

Adoption of district cooling is increasing in Egypt, the statement said, and will assist the country in meeting its environmental and sustainability targets. “District cooling uses approximately half the energy consumed by conventional cooling methods, preventing the release of millions of tons of carbon dioxide each year,” the statement concluded.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022