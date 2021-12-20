The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) will tighten the supervisory framework on banks next year to regulate their exposure to the real estate sector.

The new standards, which will take effect from December 30, 2021, cover all types of on-balance-sheet loans and investments, and all off-balance-sheet exposures to the real estate sector, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

They will require banks to review and improve their internal policies to enhance sound underwriting, valuation and general risk management for their real estate exposures.

The new methodology also introduces measurement of these exposures, based on credit risk-weighted assets using the CBUAE’s capital adequacy standards. Banks with higher risk-weighted real estate exposure in their portfolios will be subject to a more extensive supervisory review of their underwriting and risk management practices in this segment.

UAE banks have substantial loan exposure to the real estate sector following their increased lending to projects ahead of the Expo 2020. According to a Moody’s report, this rapid expansion in lending has deepened the indebtedness of the construction and real estate sector, “increasing its vulnerability to potentially higher financing costs or to liquidity tightening”.

According to a report by Alvarez and Marsal, for the third quarter of 2021, loans to the sector as a percentage of total gross loans stood at 21.6 percent. On the bright side, however, this was down 21 basis points from the earlier quarter.

The central bank said it would observe and evaluate the new framework for one year.

