RIYADH: Turkey-based agritech startup Tarfin has raised $8 million in its latest pre-series B round, MAGNiTT reported.

The newly acquired fund will be utilised to strengthen Tarfin’s offerings to farmers in Turkey and finance expansion into Romania.

“We plan to use this latest $8 million funding in expanding our software development and data science teams, finance the launch of our Romanian operations, and invest in new value-added products and services for our farmers and partner agri-dealers,” CEO Mehmet Memecan said.

Founded in 2017, Tarfin agritech platform provides flexible and quick financing options to farmers through a Point of Sale network.

The financing solutions provider supplies farmers with access to agri-inputs through over 800 partner agri-dealer locations.

