ISTANBUL: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"The result of COVID-19 tests done with my wife after showing mild symptoms came back positive," Erdogan said in a tweet, adding that both had the Omicron variant of the virus.

"We will continue our work at home. We look forward to your prayers," he added.

Officials of his AKP ruling party, ministers and opposition leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan had made a speech via live videolink during a ceremony to mark the opening of a road and tunnels in northern Black Sea province of Zonguldak.

On Thursday, he visited Kyiv, holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and offering to host a meeting between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

