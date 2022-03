DUBAI,- Tunisia's balance of trade deficit widened to 16.2 billion dinars ($5.65 billion) in 2021 against a deficit of 12.8 billion dinars in 2020 due to higher imports from China and Turkey, the TAP news agency said on Tuesday, citing the National Institute of Statistics.

