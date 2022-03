PARIS- Tunisia's state grains agency is thought to have purchased about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in international tenders on Wednesday, traders said.

The volumes were the same as those sought in the tenders.

