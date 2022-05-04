The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has opened online registration for the 2022 Public Forum, the theme for which is “Towards a sustainable and inclusive recovery: ambition to action”.

The Forum will be held at the WTO’s headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland from 27 to 30 September.

The Forum's sub-themes are “Leveraging technology for an inclusive recovery”, “Delivering a trade agenda for a sustainable future” and “Framing the future of trade”.

Individuals interested in attending the Forum should complete the online registration form no later than September 7, 2022.

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest annual outreach event. It provides a unique platform for heads of states, parliamentarians, leading global business people, students, academics and non-governmental organizations to come together and debate on a wide range of WTO issues and on some of the major trade and development topics of the day.

Over 1,500 participants attend the Forum each year.

