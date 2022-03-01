UAE - Integrated global property developer The First Group has announced that the construction of its largest and most ambitious project to date, Ciel, has now reached its halfway point, with work on the megastructure continuing beyond its 52nd floor.

Ciel, which will be the world’s tallest hotel upon completion, is well on track to meet its scheduled completion date in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the grand opening scheduled for the first half of 2024, said the developer.

Despite the broader challenges presented by Covid-19 to the construction sector over the past two years, work on Ciel has continued unabated throughout the pandemic, a feat that is testament to the commitment and dedication of the project’s design and construction teams.

When completed, Ciel will house more than 1,000 guestrooms and suites, as well as premium guest amenities and facilities, such as the Ciel Observatory & Lounge on the 81st floor and a signature rooftop Sky Terrace featuring a stunning infinity pool and bar affording sweeping panoramic views of Dubai’s world-famous skyline, the Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf.

Designed by award-winning architectural firm NORR, the 365-m tall skyscraper is being built by The First Group’s chief development partner, China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC).

Recognised as the world’s second largest construction and engineering company by revenue, CRCC is bringing its globally renowned expertise in mega developments to building Ciel, which is set to become Dubai’s newest architectural icon.

"Ciel will set a new benchmark for innovative design in super-tall buildings, not just in Dubai, but globally," said Danny Lubert, the Co-Founder of The First Group.

"Standout design features include a 300-metre-tall atrium with vertically stacked landscaped and naturally ventilated terraces spanning the building’s 82 floors, which will provide occupants with shared communal and interactive space," stated Lubert.

Ciel’s interior design is inspired by the concept of Wabi-Sabi, a Japanese tradition with a key focus on understated elegance and rustic, warm aesthetics.

Befitting its iconic status, Ciel will feature an impressive and eclectic range of specialty F&B outlets, including a soon-to-be-announced signature restaurant, a Sunset Lounge on the 74th floor and Horizon Bar on the 76th floor.

A luxury spa and health club will be located on the building’s 61st floor, offering a remarkable location for guests to unwind, relax or workout while soaking in the incredible ocean-front views.

Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, said: "As an organisation, we are extremely proud to witness our vision for Ciel being brought to life in the heart of the world famous Dubai Marina in a truly idealic location that will feature stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline."

"Ciel is a landmark development for Dubai that will not only enhance its status as one of the world’s great tourism and business travel destinations, but will set a new benchmark for upscale accommodation in what is recognised as one of the most dynamic and competitive hotel markets on the planet," he added.

Ciel has already earned a number of prestigious industry accolades including 2019 International Property Awards (IPAs) for Best International Hotel Architecture, Best Hotel Architecture Arabia and Best High-rise Architecture Arabia.

Plus, it has also received the top prize in four major categories at the 2019-20 Dubai, Africa & Arabia Property Awards: Hotel Architecture; New Hotel Construction and Design; Commercial High-rise Development; and High-rise Architecture.

Ciel is the flagship development of The First Group’s fast-growing portfolio of hotels situated in prime locations across Dubai, which includes award-winning Wyndham Dubai Marina, Millennium Place Marina, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai and The First Collection JVC, said the developer.

Landmark hotel projects are also under development in Dubai’s Business Bay and Jumeirah Village districts, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).