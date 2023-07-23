Generative AI, short-form video and the boom of immersive experiences are among the trends creating a wealth of new opportunities for the Tours, activities and attractions, says a report.

The new report from Arival, the leading resource for the tours, activities and attractions sector, looks at the major trends that have been shaping the industry this year – as well as offering a sneak peak of what’s to come.

Tours, activities and attractions are projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2024, with some regions and individual operators already reaching that benchmark this year. Travelers are on the move, but the way they discover, plan and book has changed significantly. Those trends matter for operators and suppliers of tours, activities, attractions, says the report.

Douglas Quinby, CEO and co-founder, summarizes the report’s top six mega-trends:

• Generative AI has been a major focus in the tech world, and is being used to help companies optimize tour descriptions, booking automation, customer communication and helping guests to write reviews.

• Consumers are increasingly booking online; operators should make sure they are listed on Google Things to do and have optimized their SEO – otherwise they risk not getting found.

• Short-form video has exploded in popularity with the likes of TikTok, Instagram Reels and Youtube Shorts, allowing younger travelers to discover experiences via social media instead of search engines.

• Travelers are looking for immersive experiences that align with their values of sustainability and inclusiveness, such as Meow Wolf's art experiences or Chrissy Watts’ transformational Hood Tours. Augmented reality and projection mapping are increasingly being used to blur the lines between real and fiction.

• Responsible tourism is becoming more popular as a way to benefit local communities and protect the environment. Companies are experimenting with different modes of transport such as electric buses and self-driving cars to become more sustainable.

