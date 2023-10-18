Cairo, Dubai and Istanbul are some of the top destinations for travellers from key countries in the region as travel interest grows, according to a new study.

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), reveals the trending international and domestic destinations in the study.

Saudi Arabia

As more avid globetrotters are taking to the skies this year, travellers from Saudi Arabia are no exception. Wego data found that Cairo, Istanbul, Dubai, Jakarta, and Lahore take the lead as the most popular international destinations for Saudi Arabia in 2023 so far.

On the domestic front, Saudi travellers are rediscovering the beauty of their own country. Jeddah leads the way, followed by Riyadh, Dammam, Abha, and Medina.

These international and domestic destinations offer a wealth of experiences for Saudi travellers, whether exploring the treasures of Cairo or enjoying the coastal beauty of Jeddah, said Wego.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s travellers are also eager to explore the world, and where are most of them travelling to this year? Wego data reveals that topping the list of international destinations for Kuwait’s travellers is Cairo, closely followed by Istanbul, Amman, Chennai, and Jeddah. All of these destinations offer a blend of modern and historical charms that appeal to Kuwaiti travellers.

Egypt

According to Wego’s 2023 data so far, Kuwait and Jeddah are highly favoured by Egyptian travellers, as top international destinations due to convenient accessibility and wide range of attractions. Following these two cities are Dubai, Doha, and Muscat.

On the domestic front, Cairo takes the lead as the most popular choice even for local tourists. Along with Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Aswan, and Luxor also captivate Egyptian travellers with their unique characteristics.

India

Global travel has made a strong comeback from the pandemic and there is a discernible increase in the number of travellers returning to the skies from India.

According to Wego’s data on the preferred international destinations for Indian travellers in 2023, Dubai and Kuwait top the list, offering accessibility and diverse attractions. Riyadh, Doha, and Muscat round out the list.

On the domestic front, New Delhi emerges as the top choice for Indian tourists, while Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Kolkata all feature as the favourite domestic getaways and destinations.

Wego offers a streamlined booking process for flights and accommodations to ensure an exceptional travel experience. With a wide range of flight options at their disposal, those with a passion for global exploration will find countless opportunities in 2023, the company said.

