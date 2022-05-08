The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that Hajj can be performed by those with the designated visa, in response to a query if there is a possibility to allow those who are holding a visit visa to perform the Hajj this year.



The ministry has confirmed that Hajj rites for this year can only be performed by those who hold a visa that is designated for Hajj, or by those who already reside with legal residence inside the Kingdom.



The ministry confirmed that the procedures for applying for the Hajj season in 1443 AH from inside Saudi Arabia will be announced through its official website soon.



The ministry had warned earlier people who wish to perform Hajj from inside the Kingdom against dealing with any suspicious websites claiming to help with the Hajj registration.



The Hajj and Umrah Ministry announced in April that it has decided to raise the number of pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom to one million this year with a fixed quota allocated to each country.



It has also set certain terms and conditions for foreign pilgrims for this year’s Hajj. These include not allowing people above the age of 65 to perform the pilgrimage and making two doses of coronavirus vaccines mandatory for all pilgrims.



