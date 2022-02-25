LONDON- Virgin Atlantic said on Friday it would avoid Russian airspace, meaning flights between Britain, India and Pakistan would take slightly longer.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers by slightly longer flight times," a spokesperson said.

"The safety and security of our customers and people always comes first and we're monitoring the situation in Ukraine and Russia extremely carefully following the escalation of conflict, continuing to operate in full compliance with relevant safety regulators, authorities and governments."

Flights between Britain and India or Pakistan could become longer by between 15 and 60 minutes. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)