Recent fuel price hikes have motivated UAE residents to ditch their cars and embrace public transport — even if that means commuting for hours.

Indian expat Abbas Hussain is one such resident whose daily commute, which involves the Dubai Metro, bus and e-scooter, takes two-and-a-half hours and spans more than 100km.

Hussain leaves his residence in Mirdif at 9am to reach his workplace at 10.30am. His trip begins on his e-scooter, which he takes to the nearest bus station about 2km from his residence. The next stage of his trip is the bus, while the last leg is the Metro.

"The nearest Metro station for me is Centrepoint, which takes about 25 minutes to reach from my house," said Hussain, who works at a private firm in Al Quoz.

Though the journey is long and time-consuming, Hussain said his overall commute, especially on the Metro, is a smooth one. "I get a place to sit (on the Metro) because of the initial station on the red line. And from the arrival station, Al Safa, my office is about a 10-minute ride by the e-scooter."

Hussain, who used to travel by a car lift, said he has saved time and money by opting for a more sustainable mode of transport.

"It took over one-and-a-half hours to travel by car lift after dropping off the other passengers," he said. "In the evenings, it was even more time-consuming. I have even saved money after switching to the e-scooter."

Another perk of the e-scooter is that Hussain doesn't have to worry about the battery running out; he can charge his e-scooter at his office right by his desk.

Another expat, Ugandan national Adam Ssanyando, relies entirely on his electric scooter to get to work. Ssanyando works at a government facility as a security supervisor, which requires him to rotate between shifts. That was his main reason for opting for a personal form of transportation.

"I faced problems commuting to my workplace earlier, but it has all been solved now," he said.

Ssanyando, who lives in Deira, used to have to walk or call a taxi to reach his workplace on time, as it was challenging to travel by Metro or the bus.

"The distance from my residence to my workplace is about 10km and now I take about 20 minutes to cover the journey by the e-scooter," he said.

Though the commute might be tougher during the summer months, Ssanyando said all he needs is a head mount or a handle mount to hold an umbrella. "I know it will be difficult for me in the summer to commute by the scooter for about 20 minutes, but there are a lot of options to cover yourself to beat the heat," he said.

Ultimately, the e-scooter is cheaper than travelling by car, for which he would've had to spend about Dh200 every month. "Now, I am saving about Dh400 to Dh500 every month with this sustainable commute," he said.

E-scooter riders urged to follow safety tips

Dubai Police have urged cyclists and e-scooter riders to wear a proper helmet and reflective jacket, especially when biking near highways.

Bright white and red reflectors must be installed on the front and rear end of the bicycle or e-scooter. The police have also said that riders should also abide by the paths designated for this type of transport

Demand soars for e-scooters

Over the last few months, demand for e-scooters has surged, and wholesalers and retailers are expecting a further increase in the next few months.

Aladdin Akrami, a retailer of e-bikes and e-scooters, said his sales hit the roof over the past couple of days.

"What we must understand is that people prefer cycles over e-bikes," he said. "Cycles have become a part of commute, as well as physical fitness. But cycles are not for summer months, so people prefer e-scooters. The sale of these products increases in the beginning of May, but this year, it has already increased now."

Akrami said he was a bit surprised to record over 70 per cent in e-bike sales. "I realised it may have been because of the fuel hike," he said.

He also pointed out that not all e-scooters are preferred by residents. "They come in various forms and specifications. But people prefer lightweight ones with batteries that last longer so they can carry it to place," he said.

