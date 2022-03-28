With the participation of 70 tourism professionals from countries around the world, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has organised a Global Travel Week Middle East event.

"The Global Travel Week Middle East, organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, reviewed ways to enhance partnership and communication between international travel and tourism companies and their counterparts in the Sultanate of Oman, including hotel establishments as well as providers of tourism experiences using innovative communication methods, " Oman News Agency (ONA), said in a statement.

The event was attended by 70 specialists in the field of tourism from different countries of the world and 38 Omani tourism establishments and hotel establishments.

His Excellency Eng Ibrahim bin Said Al Kharusi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Heritage, explained in a speech that the week will enhance the tourism potential of the Sultanate of Oman in the international tourism markets, adding that the tourism sector is one of the main drivers of the Sultanate of Oman, according to Oman Vision 2040.

His Excellency indicated that the event will attract the most prominent tourism companies and institutions from target markets specialised in recreational and adventure tourism, and organisers of international events, conferences and workshops to explore the tourism potential of the Sultanate of Oman.

His Excellency stressed that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has taken many steps to promote tourism in the Sultanate of Oman and is currently implementing six main pillars to accelerate the pace of growth in this sector, indicating that each pillar aims to build a diversified and integrated tourism sector, attract more investments to develop the tourism sector, and encourage entrepreneurship and support local communities, especially Omani handicraft products.

