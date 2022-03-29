The Tourism Development Support Fund of Kyrgyzstan presented 34 projects to Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, reported Kyrgyz National News Agency (Kabar).

President of the organisation Elena Kalashnikova speaking about the Fund's plans for 2022, noted, that 34 projects will be launched this year, including 10 infrastructure projects, 9 information projects as well as projects to create a tourism sector system.

She also spoke about projects related to the development of a regulatory framework aimed at improving the domestic tourism industry and attracting investment in this sector.