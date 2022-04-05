There is a 50% a rise in inquiries for travel opportunities from UAE residents ahead of Eid and summer, said Musafir.com, a leading online travel agency.

The agency sees pent-up demand for travel, as regulations ease and travellers prefer taking short trips to other destinations besides their home country.

Musafir.com is offering getaway packages / short trips to 5 destinations - Bishkek, Serbia, Kenya, Phuket and Turkey.

These summer and Eid packages include - airport transfers, flights, insurance, breakfast, free visa, and entrance to certain local spots.

Raheesh Babu, COO, Musafir.com said: “There has been a pent-up demand for travel and UAE residents have been eager to travel to other destinations besides their home countries. There is a strong desire among travellers to take big bucket list trips this year, particularly to safer and closer international destinations. We have worked with our partners to offer these 8 destinations like Georgia, Baku, Serbia, Armenia, Turkey, Kenya, Phuket and Bishkek.”

Musafir.com offers a hassle-free booking experience to book flights, visas, insurance, hotel stays etc. to over 50 destinations worldwide. In addition, it provides a flexible rescheduling policy - allowing customers to modify their travel package free of charge up to 6 business days from the travel date with a 24/7 customer care team to get assistance.

