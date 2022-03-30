Most holidaymakers from the UAE are looking to spend more than $3,200 per person in their upcoming summer trip, according to a new study.

The study, which polled thousands of respondents in various markets, also found that nearly three quarters (73 percent) of travellers from the UAE are planning to take longer trips to make up for a lack of breaks abroad over the past two years.

Overall, around 85 percent of UAE respondents have plans to travel abroad between June and September, and most of them (98 percent) are looking to spend more than they usually would, with the average budget pegged at 11,832 dirhams ($3,221) per person.

Spending is expected to be higher among holidaymakers aged more than 65, who plan to spend an average of 25,416 dirhams, outstripping the budgets planned by travellers in other age groups.

The study was conducted among 14,000 consumers in the Middle East and Europe by Marriott Bonvoy, the travel loyalty programme of global hotel chain Marriott International.

“Many are planning to spend significantly more [during their trip], and go away for longer than pre-COVID, to make up for two years of lost travel. This is a very positive news for the travel industry after two tough years through the pandemic,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Marriott International.

Many consumers are also looking to book multiple trips this summer, with two-thirds (66 percent) of the respondents saying they will be going away on more holidays than usual between June and September this year. The proportion of holidaymakers planning more than one summer trip is higher (78 percent) among adults aged 55-64.

Consumers put their travel plans on hold at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Despite easing travel restrictions in recent months, nearly half or 43 percent of those polled by Marriott said they have not been on a holiday for two weeks or longer in three years or more.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com