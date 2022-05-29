The 2021 State of the Country Report called for rescheduling debts of facilities in the tourism sector, which would allow their repayments to start at the beginning of 2023, according to an agreed timetable.

The report, launched by Jordan's Economic and Social Council (ESC), recommended providing financial assistance to international tourism agencies and exempting them from taxes until 2023, so that they can carry out their duties and ensure their sustainability and continuity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The same recommendation also proposed motivating Aqaba and Dead Sea hotels to make discount offers and find a competitive product, such as "all inclusive" tourism, reduce hotel food and beverage prices, and unify procedures and instructions for entry and exit at all Jordanian air, land and maritime crossings.

The report also highlighted the importance of implementing affordable residency programmes for Arab businesspeople to stimulate investment and reconsider opening entry for restricted nationalities from countries that need prior approval such as Afghanistan, Iran, the Philippines, Pakistan, Vietnam, Iraq, Yemen, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, and Guinea, among others.

As for the restaurants sector, the report called for giving a quota for permits and employment in the tourism sector and reviewing the multiple fees imposed on this activity.

Regarding civil society institutions and local community, the report stressed the need to pay attention to community tourism and small- and medium-sized investment projects funded and managed by local community members, such as eco-camps, agricultural-tourism projects, and enterprises on tourist trails.

The report also called for involving local communities in preparing plans for developing tourism in their areas, developing efficiency of the road infrastructure connecting the targeted sites, paying attention to public services through daily follow-up and a periodic maintenance plan.

In this regard, the report highlighted the possibility to benefit from expertise of neighbouring countries, such as Turkey and Saudi Arabia in public services management and tourist and archaeological sites' preparation to help tourists visit these attractions easily and get acquainted with their historical importance.

