UAE - Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche has unveiled fun-filled family Eid getaway, offering an opportunity to gather loved ones and experience a vacation of a lifetime with a touch of French elegance at the 5-star hotel.

Perfect for a family-friendly getaway, indulge in the ‘Yas Experience’ starting at AED700 ($190.5). A dreamy family escape where you can unwind, let loose and have fun. Relax in a spacious Superior room, take a dip in the stunning pool and tuck into complimentary breakfast the next day.

Guests can also enjoy an array of popular attractions including Louvre Museum, Yas Mall and Corniche Beach with a free shuttle service that takes you to all these destinations.

Staycation includes:

• One Superior Room (for 2 adults, 1 child)

• Complimentary breakfast at Corniche All Day Dining Restaurant

• Complimentary shuttle service to the Corniche Beach, Yas Mall and Louvre Museum

• Complimentary access to Corniche Beach and beach package for all room residents

• Complimentary access to the outdoor swimming pool and health club facilities

• 25% discount on all additional F&B consumed during the stay.

