Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 22nd edition of World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit, the world’s most influential travel and tourism event, in capital Riyadh on November 29.

This was announced at the closing session of its Global Summit in Manila, Philippines, today (April 23).

Some of the world’s top most business leaders, government ministers and key decision-makers from across the global travel and tourism sector had gathered for the event in Manila to discuss ways on how to build upon the continuing recovery.

The global summit of WTTC, which represents the global travel and tourism sector, is the world’s most influential industry event.

On the top honour, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel Al Khatib said: "In Saudi Arabia, we are proud to host the next summit of the WTTC later this year. Now, the kingdom represents a new and ambitious destination that aims to shape the tourism sector to become more flexible, inclusive and sustainable, taking advantage of our creative and innovative capabilities."

"We look forward to welcoming global travel and tourism leaders to the Kingdom to share and exchange experiences and knowledge," he added.

