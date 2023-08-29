Saudi Arabia - Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind two of the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, is now a destination partner of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

WTTC is the global authority on the economic and social contribution of travel and tourism. It promotes sustainable growth for the sector, working closely with governments and international institutions to create job opportunities, drive exports, and generate prosperity.

RSG will work with the member organisation to highlight the potential of responsible travel and regenerative tourism.

First guests

“This year we are welcoming our first guests to The Red Sea destination. Our partnership with WTTC helps us to open the eyes of the world to the beauty, diversity, and cultural heritage of the Saudi Arabian Red Sea coast,” said Tracy Lanza, Group Head of Global Brand and Marketing at Red Sea Global.

“At both The Red Sea and Amaala, we have chosen to go beyond sustainability and seek to make a positive, regenerative impact on the environment and on society. This partnership also allows us to show the industry what we have achieved, to demonstrate that there is a better way to develop and operate, and to encourage others to pursue regenerative tourism for the benefit of people and planet.”

This collaboration allows RSG to exchange knowledge and best practices with an impressive network of industry leaders and experts who share its vision for a more sustainable future in tourism. Other WTTC destination partners include DGDA, NEOM, AlUla, as well as ATOUT France, Brand USA, Visit California, Puerto Rico Tourism Company, Visit Rwanda and TURESPAÑA, among others.

Economic Impact Research

With this partnership, RSG also benefits from WTTC's annual Economic Impact Research for more than 185 countries and 26 regions around the world. Additionally, RSG will be able to take the lead on strategic WTTC initiatives, namely, Travel & Mobility, Sustainable Future, and Digital Transformation.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “With the addition of Red Sea Global as a valued member, the World Travel & Tourism Council is reinforcing our shared commitment to a more sustainable and regenerative future.

“Red Sea Global's commitment to uplifting communities, driving economies, and preserving our environment aligns seamlessly with the ethos of WTTC. Together, we shall pioneer a path where innovation, responsibility, and prosperity converge, creating destinations that not only inspire but actively enrich the lives of all stakeholders.”

120,000 jobs

The Red Sea and Amaala destinations are expected to generate 120,000 jobs and receive up to 1.5 million tourists annually, boosting local economies and providing opportunities for sustainable growth. Additionally, the focus on regenerative tourism practices will ensure that the natural beauty and resources of these regions are preserved for future generations to enjoy.

RSG announced in July that it has now fully installed more than 760,000 photovoltaic panels, which will power phase one of The Red Sea. One of its five solar farms is located near Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, which will be the first hotel to open at The Red Sea in the coming months. The utilities at the resort are already being powered by the solar farm.

Two additional hotels will be open by the end of the year and by early 2025, 16 hotels and Red Sea International airport will be completed.

50 resorts

Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.

Phase One of Amaala – focused on the Triple Bay masterplan – is well underway, with the first guests set to be welcomed in early 2025. It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, and approximately 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, supporting high-end retail, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.-- TradeArabia News Service

