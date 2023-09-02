Saudi Arabia recorded a large surplus in the balance of payments for travel in the first three months of the year, as incoming tourism revenues expanded on the back of high visitor traffic.

Surplus for January to March this year hit SAR 22.8 billon ($6 billion), a turnaround from the SAR 1.6 billion deficit a year earlier, the Saudi Press Agency said on Friday, quoting the Ministry of Tourism.

“This achievement is a culmination of the ministry’s efforts to boost the tourism sector and its contribution to the growth of the national economy, which corresponds to the objectives of the National Tourism Development Strategy,” the state news agency said.

The kingdom, which welcomed 16.6 million tourists in 2022, landed in the 11th position of the International Tourism Revenue Index last year, up from the 27th place in 2019.

Last May, the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) also ranked Saudi Arabia as the world’s second-fastest growing tourism destination, with visitor numbers during the first quarter of the year hitting 7.8 million, exceeding the pre-pandemic levels by 64%.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

