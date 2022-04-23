Riyadh - At the closing session of its Global Summit in Manila today, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced that its 22nd event will take place in Riyadh on November 29, 2022.

In Manila, more than a thousand delegates, including the world’s foremost business leaders, government ministers and key decision-makers from across the global Travel & Tourism sector gathered together, to discuss how to build upon the continuing recovery.

For his part, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, Minister of Tourism, said: “In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are proud to host the next summit of the WTTC later this year. Now, the Kingdom represents a new and ambitious destination that aims to shape the tourism sector to become more flexible, inclusive and sustainable, taking advantage of our creative and innovative capabilities. We look forward to welcoming global travel and tourism leaders to the Kingdom to share and exchange experiences and knowledge.”