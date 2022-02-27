The government is working on a new tourism policy, which will consider the requirements and basic principles of Oman Vision 2040, the Minister of Heritage and Tourism has said.

During a recent interaction, he said around RO 700 million is spent by citizens on foreign tourism. “Therefore, the new investment programmes and recreational projects will try to reduce the gap in the amount spent abroad and for domestic tourism.”

"The government is working hard to resolve the issue of providing basic facilities at various tourist sites in the country," Salem bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, said.

He said over the next two years there will be a change in the level of services provided at various sites.

He said that traditional neighbourhoods and settlements are protected by law and the priority is for the maintenance of the heritage monuments including castles, forts, towers, and the aflaj system.

The country’s largest entertainment project called Al Sharq will be ready by the mid of 2024 in Barka. The other projects include Al Nakheel Tourism Resort Project and the one in Qurayat.

INVESTMENTS

The minister said that the government seeks to attract investments worth RO 3 billion by 2023 with the focus on developing public beaches in partnership with small and medium enterprises.

"We have seen the dissatisfaction of some tourists and local population about poor basic services at some tourist sites. The ministry is trying hard to solve this matter soon," Al Mahrouqi had said earlier.

The minister said projects will be implemented in Dhofar Governorate on a priority basis, which includes the establishment of the visitor centre and heritage sites.

"Promotional programmes have not been activated during the past two years due to the pandemic, and the next one aims to increase the intensity of promotion, presence, and employment of all possible means," the minister added.

Al Mahrouqi also mentioned the opening of integrated service stations along the Al Batinah Expressway.

The government will provide importance to provide financing to small and medium-sized enterprises through easy availability of loans at low-interest rates.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said the government plans to take advantage of the World Cup 2022 in partnership with Oman Air and Omran.

The experience on maintenance of heritage sites such as castles and forts in partnership with the private sector has been successful in investing in castles and fortresses such as Nizwa Fort, Jibreen Fort and Bahla.

Through the five-year plans to reach the goals of the vision, the government seeks to attract investment, financial sustainability, and job creation.

The ministry has said various facilities, such as zipline, will be added at tourist sites in Salalah, including in Atin Plain and Wadi Darbat, in the coming winter season.

BEACH PROJECTS

Earlier, the minister said the work has begun on the construction of the Bassa Beach development project in Khasab as part of the several projects planned for the governorate.

The agreement involves developing a land area of about 73,000 sqm that will feature a four-star resort and a public park. Bassa has strategically located near Khasab Airport and 2.6 km from Khasab’s city centre.

Some citizens have raised the fact that foreign tourists generally spend time inside hotels and not much is spent during their stay here in the Sultanate of Oman.

