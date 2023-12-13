RIYADH — The number of visitors flocking to Riyadh Season has exceeded 9 million, signaling a remarkable level of interest in the Season’s diverse zones and activities.



This surge in attendance highlights the growing popularity of the Season, with a significant uptick in visits.



Under the theme “Big Time,” Riyadh Season has celebrated numerous achievements, offering a wide array of high-quality events and festivals.



New and consecutive events have been inaugurated across various zones, creating a vibrant atmosphere for visitors.



Boulevard City has emerged as a standout zone, offering a plethora of global entertainment options, while Boulevard World showcases a rich tapestry of international cultures.



Visitors have also been drawn to VIA Riyadh, a multifaceted complex featuring cinemas, cafes, restaurants, and renowned global brands.



Each zone within the complex offers a unique entertainment experience, adding to the Season’s allure.



Since its launch in October, Riyadh Season has treated visitors to a wealth of exceptional events across its various zones.



The program includes captivating theatrical performances, diverse evening spectacles, and classic artistic presentations in the Season’s theaters.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).