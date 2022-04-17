Riyadh Airports Company, in charge of running and operating King Khalid Interntional Airport (KKIA), has announced the launch of flights notifications service in sign language for the deaf and the dumb in addition to the provision of the related information the airport offers, qualifying KKIA as the world's first airport to launch this service, reported SPA.

The company announced the launch of the updated version of the interactive chat service through WhatsApp and Twitter applications, enhanced by artificial intelligence technology which is considered among the most important pillars of the process of digital transformation on which the company relies.

The service aims to ameliorate the experience of passengers through KKIA and benefit from the artficial intelligence in providing an interactive experience through social platforms, in addition to supporting the disabled social segment, enabling them to practice an exceptional experience as they use KKIA, said the report, citing a statement from Riyadh Airports Company CEO Engineer Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Maghlouth.

RAC has, over the past period, announced a host of initiatives within its strategic plan for digital transformation, he said, citing the new Ofoq platform designed to manage all airport's operations through digitalization.