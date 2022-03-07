The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has announced new dates for the next PATA Annual Summit. Originally scheduled to take place live and in-person in March, the forum will now be held from October 25- 27, 2022 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

The event will be the first time that the not-for-profit travel trade association, the largest spanning Asia-Pacific, will host its Annual Summit in West Asia.

Hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the three-day event brings together international thought leaders, industry shapers and senior decision-makers who are invested in driving tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific.

The PATA association network consists of both public and private entities representing every facet of the travel ecosystem - government, tourism offices, hotels, airlines, MNCs, SMEs, universities, and other travel-related companies with interests in the Asia Pacific region,

The event, comprising conference presentations, leadership task force sessions, workshops, PATA board meetings and a travel mart component, will be hosted in various locations across the emirate, including the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert and Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center.

Exploring the theme ‘Reconnecting the World’, the program will provide a platform for PATA’s public and private sector members and partners to convene on critical industry topics, including destination recovery strategies, sustainability and resilience, human capital development, women in travel and innovation.

“We are delighted that we will still be organising the PATA Annual Summit in Ras Al Khaimah this year and bring together our industry network to discuss opportunities and best practices to enable recovery and sustainable growth,” said PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera. “The team is working hard to put together an event programme, under the theme ‘Reconnecting the World’, that will take on a format that is more experiential and will maximize in-person connections and engage an appreciation for this beautiful destination. I invite all of our members, partners, Chapter members and industry colleagues to join us for this long-awaited opportunity.”

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, added: “As we navigate through a new era of travel and tourism, platforms such as the Pacific Asia Travel Association Summit provide invaluable insights that help guide our industry moving forward. We are pleased to host the summit in Ras Al Khaimah, the nature-based destination with exceptional connectivity and access that resonates well with Asian travellers. Combined with global hospitality brands and world class meeting venues, we are confident that the PATA Annual Summit this fall will be a great success.”

Considered as the fastest growing destination in the Middle East, Ras Al Khaimah set a global benchmark by being the first city in the world to be certified safe by the ‘SafeGuard Label’ from Bureau Veritas and the ‘Safe Travels Stamp’ from the World Travel and Tourism Council. It was also named the ‘Gulf Tourism Capital’ for both 2020 and 2021 by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

With over 7,000 years of fascinating history, traditions and culture, Ras Al Khaimah promises an authentic and easily accessible Arabian experience. A haven of year-round sunshine, the emirate features pristine beaches, lush mangroves and terracotta dunes, as well as fertile, green oases and the dramatic, awe-inspiring vistas of the majestic Hajjar mountains.

