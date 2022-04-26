Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), in partnership with RAK Ports, has announced the appointment of Zaiton Consultancy to support the Emirate’s cruise tourism.

Dubai-headquartered Zaiton Consultancy, a leader in developing and promoting cruise services, will be responsible for developing and marketing Ras Al Khaimah’s burgeoning cruise sector.

The announcement comes as the global industry gathers at the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Miami until April 28, where Zaiton Consultancy is participating as Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority’s representative.

One of the fastest growing sectors in tourism, cruising saw an annual passenger growth rate of 5.4% from 2009 to 2019, with services now close to pre-pandemic levels owing to immediate action and thoughtful planning. In recognition of the importance of cruise tourism, the Authority and RAK Ports have worked together on a number of projects to further develop the Emirate’s offering.

This includes the transformation of its old ferry terminal into a modern and efficient boutique cruise passenger terminal and the development of marine transport infrastructure around it. The Authority has also invested in designing bespoke visitor itineraries for arrivals to attract a larger segment of leisure cruise passengers and welcome new audiences from across the world to the destination.

Considered as one of the most diverse and fastest growing destinations in the region, a key part of the Authority’s strategy to attract three million visitors a year by 2030 is to ensure accessibility via all means of transport, including luxury cruise ships. These passengers will be welcomed to the Emirate via the dedicated terminal, which is able to accommodate multiple cruise ships of up to 214m in length docking simultaneously.

To ensure a continuation of the service levels luxury cruise passengers expect, the terminal features cutting-edge security measures such as facial recognition CCTV, luggage and personal baggage X-ray machines, delivering a seamless, hassle-free experience.

“We are ready to receive the world’s most elite cruise ships and showcase our beautiful nature Emirate to this growing segment of travellers,” said Iyad Rasbey, Executive Director, Destination Tourism Development & MICE at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

“We’ve seen first-hand the significance of cruises to the destination’s overall tourism eco-system. We also recognize that water transportation is becoming increasingly important in terms of connectivity and will support our aviation strategy in bringing tourists directly to Ras Al Khaimah. He further added: “With its wealth of experience and recognition within the cruise industry, Zaiton Consultancy is the perfect partner to take our strategy to the next stage. We look forward to working with the team to boost cruise tourism in the Emirate and attract new audiences from across the world.”

“It is a huge honour to work with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and RAK Ports to develop and market the Emirate’s growing cruise proposition,” said Executive Director of Zaiton Consultancy, Jasem Zaiton.

“With an initial strategy based around smaller passenger ships before moving our focus to mainstream cruise liners, we will bring our global expertise to market Ras Al Khaimah’s truly unique offering and one-of-a-kind experiences to cruise passengers around the world,” he added.

While the port facilities are currently suited to Luxury, Discovery and Expedition cruises, these smaller passenger ships suit the Emirate’s commitment to sustainability, supporting its mission to ensure that every aspect of its travel and tourism sector is developed with environmental protection front of mind.

With the aim of attracting 50 cruise ship calls each season, and some 10,000 passengers within the next few years, the focus will be on Explorer/Expedition Cruises, where emphasis is placed on the experience ashore, excursions and ports of call.

Ras Al Khaimah is perfectly suited to this segment, offering an experience of a lifetime where travellers can feel the Emirate’s beating heart across a range of landscapes from the sea and beach, desert and mountain range. With over 7,000 years of fascinating history, traditions and culture, Ras Al Khaimah promises an authentic and easily accessible Arabian experience.

A haven of year-round sunshine, the Emirate features pristine beaches, lush mangroves and terracotta dunes, as well as the dramatic, awe-inspiring vistas of the majestic Hajjar mountains, including the UAE’s highest mountain peak – Jebel Jais. Named the Gulf Tourism Capital for both 2020 and 2021 by the Gulf Cooperation Council, the destination set a global benchmark in becoming the first city in the world to secure the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label and World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travel Stamp.

