Doha, Qatar: The total number of inbound visitors to the State of Qatar reached about 393 thousand, recording a monthly increase of 36.1% (compared to October 2023), and an annual decrease of 33.5% (compared to November 2022).

The highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 46%. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 54% of the total number of visitors, according to the new issue of "Qatar; Monthly Statistics" bulletin, released by the Planning and Statistics Authority on Monday.

One of the most notable changes in this issue is the increase in the total number of new driving licenses by 4.4% in November 2023 compared to October 2023.

The total number of registered new vehicles during November 2023 has reached 8046 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly decrease of 6.3% and it showed an annual decrease of 14.6%.

Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 779 traffic cases were recorded during November 2023, showing a monthly increase of 16.8% and an annual decrease by 10.0%. Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 94%, followed by severe injuries by 5%. However, 8 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 1% of total traffic accidents cases.

The Social Security statements reached QR 77 million in November 2023 for 14151 beneficiaries, recording a monthly decrease of 1.8% for the value of Social Security, and a monthly increase of 0.5% for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

As for the Banking Sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR 717 billion in November 2023, an annual increase of 1.9% compared with November 2022.

On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR 982 billion in November 2023. The figure has recorded an annual increase of 2.4% compared to November 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR 958 billion.

The demographic statistics revealed that the total population of Qatar has increase from 2.891 million in November 2022 to 3.085 million in November 2023 at an annual rate of change of 6.7%, and decreased monthly by 0.01% (compared to October 2023).

Regarding to Vital Statistics, 2520 live births have been registered in November 2023. A decrease in the total Qatari live births declined by 3.0% compared to last month. On the other hand, 243 deaths were recorded during the same period, a decrease of 7.3% compared to October 2023.

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 748 permits in November 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 2.7% and an annual increase of 16.0%.

