Doha: Qatar ranked third in the list of countries with most Schengen visa applications per capita, reported SchengenVisainfo.com.

The year 2022 witnessed a remarkable surge in visa applications, with nationals from numerous countries demonstrating eagerness to traverse borders. Kosovo, Qatar and Kuwait were among the standout nations in this regard.

Data revealed that citizens of Kosovo, Kuwait, and Qatar submitted the highest number of visa applications per capita.

Out of every 100,000 residents in Kosovo, 6,891 filed for a visa; in Kuwait, 3,426 applied; and in Qatar, 2,939.

Schengen statistics recorded Qataris applying for a uniform visa at 79,859 while those applying for a multiple entry visa comprised 53,870. 2.9% of Qatar’s nearly 3 million total country population applied for a Schengen visa.

Statistics also show Qatar having 98.9% share of multiple-entry visas (MEVs), while uniform visas not issued were reported at 11.1%. 325 people out of every 100,000 in Qatar were not issued Schengen visas.

A multiple-entry visa allows its holder to go in and out of the Schengen area as many times as they desire, as long as they do not violate the 90/180 day rule.

The other seven nations that ranked behind Qatar in the list of top 10 nations with most Schengen visa applications per capita were Capo Verde (2,935), Suriname (2,726), Armenia (2,232), the UAE (1,966), Lebanon (1,853), Tunisia (1,351), and Bahrain (1,307).

In terms of total number of applications, Qatar ranked 24th with 79,859 total applications filed, while Kuwait placed 14th.

The total number of applications list was topped by Turkiye, South Africa, and India, who each submitted over half a million Schengen visa applications.

The visa application trends of 2022 reveal Qatar and fellow Gulf Cooperative Council nations’ enthusiasm to explore international travel experiences.

This eagerness to obtain visas demonstrates a keenness to explore, learn, and engage with the world.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).