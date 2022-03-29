Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman will be showcased as a destination that will offer tourists top-quality products focused on luxury, adventure, and nature.

Speaking to the Observer, Asma al Hajri, Deputy Director-General of Tourism Promotion, said, “It is very important to showcase the Sultanate of Oman as a niche tourist destination as defined in our marketing strategy.

Like many other destinations which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. however, we are looking for a brighter future ahead of us and I am optimistic that the travel industry will revive back again soon . The travel industry is a resilient industry, consumers are looking into experiences when traveling abroad and this is what Oman is unique and offers to our guests.

This event will help to decrease the impact of the pandemic by having global key players meeting together face to face with our Omani trade partners in order to engage and put the sultanate of Oman on a global map.

Our beautiful country is now open and ready to welcome visitors all around the globe, thanks to our government which has relaxed the travel restrictions.

Al Hajri said 2019 is our year of benchmark and we are hoping to go back to the same numbers eventually our target goal is to increase between 30% to 50% in the coming year, which is possible as the ministry has reopened representative offices in key source markets such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Nordic countries and India and as well with the help of our national carrier Oman air to increase the air capacity in those markets.

Ministry of heritage and tourism hosting the Global Travel Week Middle East for the first time in the Sultanate of Oman, she said, “We brought 70 buyers from all over the world and most of them are from Europe, the Middle East, and India.

“The purpose is to strengthen the relationship between Omani partners and international buyers. It will give the opportunity to showcase what Oman offers - luxury products, adventure, and the blessed nature of our country.”

Global Travel Week Middle East Edition of the private luxury event in Oman is expected to strengthen the commitment to supporting the region’s travel and tourism development.

The event in partnership with the Oman Ministry of Heritage & Tourism will showcase the finest luxury product to 70 selected global travel buyers and 38 local agencies.



