Airlines in the Middle East have continued to see strong demand for travel despite current economic conditions, with passenger traffic more than doubling in September compared to a year earlier.

Regional demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), rose by 149.7% in September compared to the same period in 2021. Capacity for the month also increased 63.5% year over year, while load factor rose 27.6 percentage points to 80%.

Overall, markets around the world saw international traffic climbing by 122.2%, while domestic traffic inched up by 6.9%.

“Even with economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the demand for air transport continues to recover ground,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“Strong demand is helping the industry cope with sky-high fuel prices.”

Across Europe, airlines saw traffic climb by 78.3%, while North American and Latin American carriers posted growth of 128.9% and 99.4%, respectively. African airlines saw a 90.5% increase in passenger traffic.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz )

