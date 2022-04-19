Jordan's tourism revenues increased by 251.4 per cent, or $639 million, reaching $893 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with the same period of 2021, Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) data showed on Monday.

The CBJ said that the growth in revenues was mainly driven by an increase in the number of tourists to some 780,000 people in the first three months of the year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Last year, Jordan's tourism revenues increased by 90 per cent compared with 2020, reaching $2.7 billion, the CBJ said.

In March alone, tourism revenues increased by $325 million, or 346.3 per cent, to $418.9 million, compared with the same month of last year, the bank added.

The number of tourists during March 2022 stood at 381,000.

Tourism income from Jordanian expatriates constituted 34.3 per cent of the overall revenue, followed by Arab nationals with 47.6 per cent, Europeans with 9.3 per cent and Americans with 3 per cent.

