Jordan - Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) had welcomed 1,330,202 passengers (PAX) by the end of March 2022 - marking a 195.4% surge and 30.9% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, according to Airport International Group.

Moreover, QAIA recorded 13,684 aircraft movements (ACM) - indicating a 123.4% increase and 22.9% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 13,731 tons of cargo - 33.0% higher and 39.3% lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During the month of March, QAIA received 561,425 PAX - signifying a substantial 251.3% growth and 17.0% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA witnessed 5,076 ACM, representing a 131.3% rise and 17.6% fall - as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,430 tons of cargo - denoting a 54.3% increase and 35.7% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“During the first quarter of 2022, specifically following the international easing of travel restrictions, QAIA experienced a positive turn in year-to-date and year-on-year traffic that helped bridge the gap compared with 2019 pre-COVID figures. Given the interconnected nature of the industry we operate in, such efforts are not only welcome but necessary for expediting the recovery of air transport in Jordan and across the globe,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).