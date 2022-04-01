Jazeera Airways has appointed TripAdmit, which connects activity providers with travellers and distribution partners, to offer a full range of tours and activities alongside its global destinations.

TripAdmit’s fully customised and bespoke white label solution will enable passengers to select and book experiences in over 30 destinations served by Jazeera Airways. Using TripAdmit’s powerful booking software and AI technology for personalised segmentation, the Kuwaiti airline will maximise ancillary revenue opportunities, providing customers with a range of exciting and enjoyable experiences when booking their flight.

Jazeera Airways is the latest airline to join TripAdmit’s portfolio of airline and travel partnerships worldwide.

Rohit Ramachandran, CEO Jazeera Airways said: “Jazeera is expanding leisure destination options for customers and we are looking to enhance their travel experience. TripAdmit’s booking solution will enable us to offer some great value tours and experiences as part of our ancillary services.”

Once customers have made a flight booking they will be sent a link on their flight confirmation to allow them to see the tours and experiences available for their destination and make a booking.

Carl Cromie, Director of Travel Partnerships TripAdmit, said: “We are delighted to be working with Jazeera Airways. They are a progressive airline that recognises the benefits and opportunities available from tours and activities, improving conversions and increasing ancillary revenue. Our team of developers build powerful tailored solutions for airlines and this latest agreement demonstrates our high-quality standards and further enhances our strong partnership programme in this sector.”

